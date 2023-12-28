The Central Bank of India Ltd’s shares rose 3.26 per cent after the company established a Co-Lending Partnership with Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Private Limited, focusing on providing competitive MSME Loans. This collaboration aims to foster the expansion of portfolios for both entities.

Under the agreement, Kisetsu Saison Finance will originate and process MSME loan proposals, with the Central Bank of India acquiring 80 per cent of these loans under mutually agreed terms. The partnership is anticipated to enhance customer experience and broaden their collective presence across India.

Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Private Limited, an RBI-registered NBFC headquartered in Bengaluru, specialises in financing individuals, MSMEs, and corporations across India with AUM exceeding ₹8,200 crore as of September 30, 2023.

The shares rose 3.26 per cent to ₹50.65 at 2.20 pm on the BSE.