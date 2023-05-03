Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company posted a 24 per cent growth in standalone net profit at ₹853 crore for the fourth quarter, aided by a strong growth in disbursals and collections. The Murugappa Group company posted a standalone net profit of ₹690 crore for the same quarter of FY22.

Total standalone revenue from operations, on a year-on-year basis, grew 43 per cent to ₹3,701 crore (₹2,580 crore) during the March 2023 quarter.

Cholamandalam Investment said it had best-ever disbursals, collections, and profitability in Q4FY23. Disbursements jumped 65 per cent yoy to ₹21,020 crore (₹12,718 crore).

It said it has gained market share across the product segment in vehicle finance and other business units.

Cholamandalam Investment’s total assets under management grew 36 per cent to ₹112,782 crore (₹82,904 crore) in FY23.

Full-year number

For the full year, the company’s net profit went up by 24 per cent to ₹2,666 crore (₹2,147 crore).

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.70 per share subject to the approval of the members of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

On the NSE, shares of Cholamandalam Investment closed at ₹885.50 apiece on Wednesday, 1.23 per cent higher than Tuesday’s closing price.