Citi has appointed Aditya Bagree as Head of Markets for Citi India and the South Asia cluster comprising Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bagree replaces Badrinivas NC, who was recently appointed Head of Markets Treasury for Citi, Asia-Pacific.

Bagree will report to Ashu Khullar, Citi India CEO and Region Head South Asia, and Julia Raiskin, Asia-Pacific Head of Markets, Citi. Bagree’s responsibilities include developing and implementing regional product delivery strategies for India and the South Asia cluster, leading senior regulatory and client relationships in the region, and establishing a strong risk management discipline and culture.

He is also now part of the Citi Leadership Team for India, as well as the Asia-Pacific Markets Operating Committee. He also takes on the Country Treasurer responsibility from Badrinivas in the interim period.

Since joining Citi India in 2011, Bagree has held senior leadership positions, most recently Head of Asia Local Corporate Credit Trading and Global Spread Products in India.

He has 21 years’ banking experience across roles in structured products and trading. Bagree completed his postgraduation from IIM Ahmedabad.

Badrinivas is responsible for overseeing the management of markets treasury activity across Asia-Pacific. He has 25 years of banking experience across products (assets and liabilities) and functions (operations, product, marketing, sales and treasury).

Badrinivas will be relocating to Singapore. He is also part of the Markets Treasury Global Leadership Team as well as the Asia-Pacific Markets Operating Committee.

