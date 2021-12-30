Credit growth led by households as corporate demand slides: RBI

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Bank credit growth continued to be driven by personal loans, which accounted for 27.4 per cent of total credit in September 2021 as compared with 25.0 per cent one year ago and 19.3 per cent five years ago, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In this regard, it may be pertinent to point out that the latest Financial Stability Report (FSR) has cautioned that Banks’ retail led credit growth model is confronting headwinds even as enquiry volumes point to leapfrogging of credit demand from sub-prime consumers, particularly after the second wave of the pandemic.
As private corporate sector’s demand for bank credit continued to moderate and the credit share of the household sector increased further, with the share of borrowers with relatively small-sized loans of up to ₹one crore increasing to 47.2 per cent of total credit vis-a-vis 44.4 per cent one year ago and 37.1 per cent five years ago, per RBI’s publication on Quarterly Basic Statistical Returns. Household sector includes individuals, proprietary concerns, Hindu undivided families and partnership firms, among others.
Industrial sector’s demand for bank credit moderated during the pandemic, with share in outstanding credit declining to 28 per cent in September from 29.9 per cent a year ago. The share of female individual borrowers in total credit stood at 9.8 per cent in value terms and 31.3 per cent in number of credit accounts in September, RBI said. The share of female individual borrowers in the incremental credit during the last one year was 20.5 per cent in loan amount and 44.8 per cent in terms of number of accounts.
RBI said private sector banks continued to lead loan expansion and increased their share in total credit to 37.5 per cent in September 2021 from 35.9 per cent a year ago and 26.4 per cent five years ago. The weighted average lending rate on outstanding credit declined by 10 basis points during quarter ended September 2021 and by 61 bps over last one year.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...