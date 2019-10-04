Money & Banking

Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police granted police custody of Wadhawan brothers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

Sarang Wadhawan and Rakesh Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd, being produced in court in Mumbai in connection with the PMC Bank case. - Paul Noronha

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police have been granted police custody of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Chairman, Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd, and Sarang Wadhawan, MD of the company, till October 9.

The duo were presented in the Esplanade Court on Friday afternoon. On Thursday, the Wadhawans were summoned to the EOW for interrogation for alleged fraud and financial irregularities in PMC Bank, after taking a loan from the public sector bank.

Earlier this week, a First Information Report was filed against the two Wadhawans by Joy Thomas, MD of PMC Bank, and Wariyam Singh, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

fraud
