Federal Bank, in collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched RuPay Wave Credit Card to offer customers UPI-powered transactions on RuPay network.

A press release issued here said that the bank’s cardholders can now link their RuPay Wave credit card to their preferred UPI applications, which would enable them swift and secure transactions with just a couple of clicks on their mobile devices.

The benefits offered for customers include no AMC or joining fees, 10 per cent cash back on the first five UPI transactions made using the Wave credit card, 1000 bonus reward points upon quarterly spends of ₹50,000, the release said.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank, said “A seamless digital application process, completed in seconds, ensures customers can start transacting immediately via the many UPI apps available in the market. We feel privileged to be able to contribute to the digital revolution in the country and thank NPCI for their valued support in this journey”.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “By linking the RuPay Wave Credit Card with UPI-enabled apps, Federal Bank customers will experience the convenience of UPI and benefits of secure RuPay network. This collaboration is another step towards our goal to deliver seamless payment solutions that simplify credit accessibility for Indians.”