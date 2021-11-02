Finzy raises $2 mn bridge to Series A

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Finzy, a P2P lending platform, has raised $2 million as a bridge to $10 million Series A round.
The company will use the funding to strengthen its technology and enhance product offerings for its lenders and borrowers. Finzy was launched in June 2017 and offers personal unsecured loans with interest rates starting at 7.99 per cent per annum.
Commenting on the development, Amit More, CEO and Founder, Finzy said “We have raised this bridge round from our existing investors. We are in the documentation stage with a Silicon Valley-based technology fund and expect our Series A to close within a couple of months. To save excessive dilution at an early stage, we would limit our Series A raise to $10 million though we have demand for a much higher investment number.”
Finzy claims to have more than 1 lakh customers and the largest outstanding loan book amongst all P2P platforms in India. In 2018, the company has raised $2.3 million pre-series A funding from a clutch of senior professionals from the BFSI industry.
Some of the existing players in the P2P lending space include Faircent, LenDenClub, Paisa Dukan, and RupeeCircle, among others. Fintech unicorns like BharatPe and Cred have also recently entered the P2P lending space in India by launching '12% Club' and 'Cred Mint', respectively.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...