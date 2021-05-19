Money & Banking

HSBC India’s digital banking for corporate customers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 19, 2021

Single interface provides clients with a fully automated on-boarding solution

HSBC India has launched digital banking solutions for its corporate customers.

“HSBC SmartServe and HSBC IntelliSign are first-of-its-kind digital solutions aimed at ensuring a quick, secure and seamless on-boarding process for corporate clients,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The API-enabled solutions provide an accelerated on-boarding experience, replacing the documentation process with a digital platform, including the use of electronic signatures, as well as leveraging existing data assets to complete account opening requirements, it further said.

“HSBC SmartServe is a newly digitised account on-boarding and life cycle management solution,” the statement said, adding that a single interface of the platform provides clients with a fully automated on-boarding solution, where they can submit data and documents directly and securely, in addition to receiving confirmations and alerts.

HSBC IntelliSign enables corporate clients to execute product on-boarding and lending documents digitally. It also offers an E-stamp duty feature and E-signature solutions based on Aadhaar e-verification and DSC signing as per legal provisions in India.

Published on May 19, 2021

