IDBI Bank posts ₹234-crore profit in Q2

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
IDBI Bank reported a net profit of ₹324 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 against a net loss of ₹3,459 crore in the year ago period.
Net profit in the reporting (Q2) quarter jumped 125 per cent vis-a-vis the preceding quarter’s ₹144 crore.
The bottomline in Q2FY21 supported by a reversal in loan-loss provisions aggregating ₹165 crore. The bank had made loan-loss provisions aggregating ₹3,545 crore in the year ago quarter.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) edged up 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,695 crore (₹1,631 crore).
Also read: IDBI Bank launches banking services on WhatsApp
Other income, comprising income from non-fund based banking activities such as commission, fees, earnings from foreign exchange and derivative transactions, profit and loss from sale of investments and recoveries from written off accounts, too nudged up 4 per cent to ₹1,072 crore (₹1,033 crore).
Operating profit was up 23 per cent at ₹1,246 crore (₹1,009 crore).
Referring to the Reserve Bank of India's Resolution framework for Covid-related stress (August 6, 2020 circular), the bank said as a prudent measure it has made provision of ₹270 crore towards the expected provisioning requirement for cases to be restructured under the resolution framework.
IDBI Bank has made Covid- related provision of ₹ 247 crore in March 2020 quarter and ₹189 crore in June 2020 quarter, with the cumulative Covid-related provision of ₹436 crore as at September 30, 2020. “The provision made by the bank is more than minimum required as per the RBI guidelines,” the bank said in its notes to accounts.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 25.08 per cent of gross advances as at September-end 2020 against 29.43 per cent as at September-end 2019.
Net NPAs declined to 2.67 per cent of net advances as at September-end 2020 against 5.97 per cent as at September-end 2019.
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...