Karnataka Bank donates ambulance to Dakshina Kannada administration

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Karnataka Bank has donated an ambulance costing around ₹20 lakh to Dakshina Kannada district administration.

Mahabaleshwara MS, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Karnataka Bank, handed over the ambulance to Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District, at the bank’s head office in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra termed the gesture as a huge support and morale booster for the district administration to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to provide emergency health services to the needy ones.

Mahabaleshwara said that the ambulance is fully loaded with all necessary life-supporting emergency medical accessories, such as auto loading system, separate medical cabinet, jumbo oxygen cylinders, and driver cabinet secured from the patient, among others.

He said that Karnataka Bank extended a financial aid of ₹15.39 lakh to the Dakshina Kannada district administration in the past when the pandemic was at its peak, and the bank immediately stepped in to procure digital oximeters, face masks and 1,000 PPE kits, for medical and healthcare workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus.

He said the bank did not limit its contribution to Dakshina Kannada district alone in the fight against the virus; it extended financial assistance by donating ₹5 lakh to the Mandya district administration and also sponsored 3,000 units of PPE kits to the district administrations of Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru at a total cost of ₹10.50 lakh.

“We believe our contribution in this regard will set the right example to inspire all the stakeholders to contribute towards strengthening the medical infrastructure of public health institutions so as to equip society to face such contingencies in a still better way,” he said.