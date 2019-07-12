Karnataka Bank posts all-time high net profit of ₹ 175 cr in Q1

Karnataka Bank on Friday reported an all-time high net profit of ₹175.42 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal, up over 7 per cent against a net profit of ₹ 163.24 crore in the corresponding April-June period of the previous fiscal ended March 31, 2019.

Total income during June quarter of 2019-20 rose to ₹1,829.16 crore from ₹1,616.44 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s gross non-performing assets fell to 4.55 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2019 from 4.72 per cent in the year-ago period. However, net NPAs or bad loans increased to 3.33 per cent from 2.92 per cent.

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies stood at ₹ 201.14 crore as against ₹ 222.06 crore in the June quarter last year.

Provision coverage ratio stood at 58.08 per cent as on June 30, 2019 (57.21 per cent year ago), the bank said.

The bank’s business turnover stood at ₹ 1,21,339.52 crore as on June 30, 2019, registering a 9.85 per cent growth on year-on-year basis, it said.

Deposits grew to ₹ 68,520.72 crore from ₹ 62,725 crore, up 9.24 per cent. Advances grew to ₹ 52,818.80 from ₹ 47,731 crore, registering a growth of 10.66 per cent.

Shares of Karnataka Bank Friday closed at Rs 101.50 on the BSE, up 1.45 per cent from previous close.