PhonePe, ICICI Lombard team up to offer Hospital Cash cover

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Digital payments platform PhonePe on Thursday announced the launch of its Hospital Daily Cash benefit under Group Safeguard Insurance in partnership with private insurer ICICI Lombard.
“It is a customised hospitalisation policy that allows PhonePe users to get an assured amount if they are hospitalised due to injury or illnesses including Covid-19,” the company explained in an official release.
As part of this policy, a Discharge Certificate would be sufficient in most cases for processing claims without hospital bills.
The cover can be availed of in less than two minutes, the company said. Customers can view their policy documents instantly on the app. PhonePe users aged 18-65 can get this policy without prior medical tests.
However, only hospitalisations for a minimum of 48 hours qualify for claims. All government and private hospitals come under the insurance cover. ICU-admitted patients will qualify for double the insurance cover.
“Customers who already have mediclaim policies, employer health insurance, self-funded means of paying hospital bills would also be eligible for the claim payout benefit,” it said.
Gunjan Ghai, VP & Head of Insurance, PhonePe, said, “In the current situation, people are worried about hospitalisation Insurance products in India have traditionally been designed and targeted at the relatively affluent segment. This leaves a huge untapped pool of customers who need highly affordable insurance products customised for their needs. We believe that with Hospital Daily Cash benefit, customers will no longer need to worry about expenses arising due to hospitalisation for most diseases, including Covid-19 infections.”
PhonePe users can buy the insurance through the app, from the “My Money” section. They can then select ‘Hospital Cash’ under the Insurance section, fill up the details of the insured and make the payment.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The regulator’s intent to improve liquidity in low-rated bonds, however, will yield results only in the long ...
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...