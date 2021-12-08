RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent

As was widely expected, the six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) left the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and continued with its accommodative stance in the backdrop of the possible threat to the economy from the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

While the vote for leaving the policy repo rate unchanged was unanimous, the members voted 5-1 to maintain the accommodative stance.

Reverse repo rate

The RBI, did not up the reverse repo rate as part of its monetary policy normalisation process, which commenced with conducting variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) for higher amounts and discontinuation of the Government Securities Acquisition Programme (G-SAP).

The policy repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank provides funds to banks to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches.

The reverse repo rate is the interest rate that banks earn for parking short-term surplus liquidity with RBI. It is currently at 3.35 per cent.

In the wake of outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the policy repo rate was reduced twice during CY2020 -- from 5.15 per cent to 4.40 per cent on March 27, 2020 and from 4.40 per cent to 4 per cent on May 22, 2020 -- to ensure that banks have enough liquidity.

The reverse repo rate was reduced thrice in calendar year (CY) 2020 -- 4.90 per cent to 4 per cent on March 27, 2020; 4 per cent to 3.75 per cetn on April 17, 2020, and 3.75 per cent to 3.35 per cent on May 22, 2020, in the wake of the outbreak of the Covid pandemic to encourage banks to lend.