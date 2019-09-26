RBI officers’ co-op society has Rs 105-cr fixed deposit with PMC Bank

It is not just the common man's hard-earned money that is stuck in the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, but that of Reserve Bank of India employees also.

According to the FY2019 balance sheet of the Reserve Bank of India Officers' Co-op Credit Society Ltd, the Society has a fixed deposit of Rs 105 crore with the Mumbai-based PMC Bank. The Society has the central bank's officers as its members.

The Reserve Bank Staff & Officers Co. Op. Credit Society Ltd, too, is understood to have fixed deposits with PMC Bank, but the quantum could not be ascertained.

J.B. Bhoria, a retired senior RBI official and now the administrator of PMC Bank, clearly has his work cut out, of not only putting the bank back on the rails, but also ensuring that the money of the common depositors as well as that of his former employer's staff is safe. The bank has been placed under regulatory restrictions for six months.

Co-operative societies in the State are faced with a Hobson's choice -- they can invest their funds only with co-operative banks as fixed deposits. In order to mitigate the risk of a co-operative bank going belly up, they spread their investments across banks.

The Reserve Bank of India Officers' Co-op Credit Society has its biggest FD with PMC Bank, followed by Rs 100 crore with Bharat Co-operative Bank; Rs 85 crore each with Thane Bharat Sahakari Bank and Apna Sahakari Bank; Rs 50 crore with Solapur Janata Sahakari Bank; and Rs 25 crore with Cosmos Co-operative Bank, among others.

That the RBI Officers' Co-op Credit Society placed its monies with PMC Bank probably shows that its office-bearers, some of whom may have inspected the bank, were confident about its functioning and financial strength. Things could have gone wrong only in the last few months, requiring the central bank to issue directions to the bank.

The RBI has placed PMC Bank, which caters to the financial needs of the self-employed, traders, micro and small enterprises, transport operators, etc., under directions following a scrutiny, whereby, it is understood to have found irregularities relating to breach in exposure limits and loan classification of a Mumbai-based real estate company.

According to the RBI’s directions to PMC Bank, deposit withdrawals are limited to ₹1,000 per customer for six months. Further, without prior written approval, the bank cannot grant or renew loans and advances, make any investment, and incur any liability, including borrowing funds and accepting fresh deposits.

Thousands of panic-stricken customers have thronged the bank's branches over the last two days to withdraw their money and know the fate of their savings.

Mumbai-based PMC Bank is a multi-state urban co-operative bank with 137 branches spread across six states. As at March-end 2019, its deposits and advances stood at Rs 11,617 crore and Rs 8,383 crore, respectively.