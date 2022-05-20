RBL Bank ties up with Amazon Pay to offer UPI payment services

Private sector lender RBL Bank has tied up with Amazon Web Services (AWS)to offer UPI payments.
“The bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions,” it said in a statement on Friday. With this integration, Amazon Pay will issue NPCI’s allocated UPI ID with the handle @rapl to RBL Bank, it further said.
“The partnership will allow the bank to tap Amazon Pay’s growing customer base and transaction volumes,” it said, adding that it move will expand the bank’s presence in the UPI segment with its payment processing platform hosted on AWS.
Published on
May 20, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.