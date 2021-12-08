Money & Banking

Rupifi raises undisclosed venture debt from Trifecta Capital

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 08, 2021

Rupifi aims to scale up credit and payments products for small businesses transacting on B2B marketplaces   -  istock.com

Embedded B2B payments start-up Rupifi to scale up partnerships with financial institutions

Embedded B2B payments start-up Rupifi on Wednesday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in venture debt from Trifecta Capital. The funds will be utilised to scale up existing B2B credit and payments products offered to small businesses transacting on B2B marketplaces.

Flipkart Wholesale and Rupifi partner to offer Embedded BNPL to MSMEs

“We plan to use this venture debt investment to further scale our partnerships with financial institutions, build a strong portfolio for our partner marketplaces and add significant value to them as an embedded and deeply integrated partner”, Anubhav Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Rupifi, said.

Addressing the challenge of growing e-commerce businesses

Rupify has a few new B2B payments and credit products in the pipeline through which it aims to power digital B2B transactions for small businesses across use cases.

Focus on embedded finance

Rahul Khanna, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Trifecta Capital. said, “Embedded finance has been a focus for us, and we are big believers in Rupifi’s business model especially with the recent growth and digitisation of B2B commerce. Through its offerings Rupifi is enabling underserved small businesses to get access to institutional credit, thus enabling them to realise their true potential.”

Published on December 08, 2021

