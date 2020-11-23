Saraswat Co-operative Bank to mop up more PSLCs to meet revised target

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
Saraswat Co-operative Bank may step up purchase of priority sector lending certificates (PSLC) in FY2021 to meet the revised priority sector lending (PSL) target prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India for urban co-operative banks (UCBs).
In March 2020, the central bank directed UCBs to achieve PSL target of 75 per cent of their total advances in four stages by March-end 2024, against the earlier target of 40 per cent.
The milestones for achieving PSL target are — 45 per cent by March 2021, 50 per cent by March 2022, 60 per cent by March 2023 and 75 per cent by March 2024.
Also read: Aditya Birla AMC ties up with Saraswat Bank to sell mutual fund products
PSL portfolio of India’s largest UCB, which had total business (deposits plus advances) of ₹63,422 crore as at March-end 2020, had declined to 42.30 per cent in FY20 (45.21 per cent FY19), as per the bank’s latest annual report.
The multi-state UCB, however, surpassed the PSL target of 40 per cent of the total advances portfolio in FY20.
PSLCs enable banks to achieve PSL target and sub-targets through purchase of these instruments in the event of shortfall and at the same time incentivise the surplus banks, thereby enhancing lending to the categories under priority sector.
Saraswat Bank purchased PSLCs aggregating ₹2,300 crore in FY2020 (₹2,360 crore in FY2019).
PSL includes loans given by banks to sectors such as agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises, export credit, education, housing, social infrastructure, and renewable energy.
In its report, the bank said it has formed a Special Group for monitoring its priority sector goals/ achievements.
Gautam E Thakur, Chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank, said, “With rural and semi-urban regions showing promising growth and considering our good experience in microfinance lending, the bank aims to further expand the reach of our microfinance schemes to all the districts where we are presently operating.”
Also read: ICICI Prudential AMC ties up Saraswat Co-op Bank to tap rural potential
The bank will also be focussing on low-ticket commercial loans so as to spur small manufacturers.
“This will have twin advantages: on one hand, we will have higher priority sector advances in our portfolio and on the other, risk will also be spread over a huge number of such small borrowers, thus containing non-performing assets.
“Besides, such loans will also help improve the overall yield,” Thakur said.
PSL: % of adjusted net bank credit
FY20
42.3
FY19
45.21
FY18
27.45
FY17
24.94
FY16
32.72
FY15
43.52
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...