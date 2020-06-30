SBI launches YONO branches in Navi Mumbai, Indore, Gurugram

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
State Bank of India (SBI) has launched ‘YONO Branches’ in three cities ― Navi Mumbai, Indore and Gurugram ― as part of a pilot. These branches give the bank’s digital banking app ‘YONO’ a brick-and-mortar presence.
The YONO branches, which were launched on the eve of the 65th anniversary of SBI’s Foundation Day, will focus on driving adoption of digital banking among its customers, India’s largest bank said in a statement.
SBI said it has re-imagined its traditional branch design to create a ‘Digital-first’ operating model. The bank is planning to scale up YONO branches across the country in the next five years.
At the YONO branch’s self-service zone, customers can deposit cheques into smart cheque deposit kiosks, withdraw cash, deposit cash, and print passbooks 24x7, without depending on branch staff.
“Self-assist kiosks with touchscreen consoles will allow customers to use YONO to avail of a broad range of services, such as booking an FD (fixed deposit) or creating an account, all on their own.
“In availing services digitally, customers will receive personalised assistance from dedicated YONO Hosts for a comfortable banking experience,” the bank said.
As per the statement, a large video wall will play informational content on YONO and the bank’s other digital banking products and services.
“Dedicated meeting pods will facilitate conversation between customers and branch staff around loans, credit cards, insurance, mutual funds, and more, at the end of which these can be availed of digitally.
“All services will be simplified, paperless and real-time, as much as possible,” the statement said.
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, said, “We are glad to witness YONO SBI venturing into the brick-and-mortar model…We believe the YONO Branch will enable and empower customers to adopt digital banking to enjoy all banking services with ease.”
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...