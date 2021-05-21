SBI Q4 net profit up 80%

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
State Bank of India’s standalone net profit jumped 80 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹6,451 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, against ₹3,581 crore in the same period in the previous year.
The Board of India’s largest Bank declared a dividend of ₹4 per equity share (400 per cent) for the financial year ended 31st March,2021.
Net interest income increased 19 per cent y-o-y to ₹27,067 crore (₹22,767 crore in the year ago quarter). Other income was up 22 per cent y-o-y at ₹16,225 crore (₹13,346 crore in the year ago quarter).
Also read: Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited
Loan loss provisions burden came down 17 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,914 crore (₹11,894 crore).
Gross non-performing assets came down to 4.98 per cent of gross assets against 6.15 per cent. Net non-performing assets position improved to 1.50 per cent of net assets against 2.23 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...