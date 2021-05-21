Money & Banking

SBI Q4 net profit up 80%

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 21, 2021

Net profit jumped to ₹6,451 crore from ₹3,581 crore in the same period in the previous year

State Bank of India’s standalone net profit jumped 80 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹6,451 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, against ₹3,581 crore in the same period in the previous year.

The Board of India’s largest Bank declared a dividend of ₹4 per equity share (400 per cent) for the financial year ended 31st March,2021.

Net interest income increased 19 per cent y-o-y to ₹27,067 crore (₹22,767 crore in the year ago quarter). Other income was up 22 per cent y-o-y at ₹16,225 crore (₹13,346 crore in the year ago quarter).

Also read: Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

Loan loss provisions burden came down 17 per cent y-o-y to ₹9,914 crore (₹11,894 crore).

Gross non-performing assets came down to 4.98 per cent of gross assets against 6.15 per cent. Net non-performing assets position improved to 1.50 per cent of net assets against 2.23 per cent.

Published on May 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

quarterly or semiannual financial statement
State Bank of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.