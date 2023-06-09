The central board of State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, approved raising of funds aggregating ₹50,000 crore via issuance of debt instruments, including capital instruments, in FY24.

The board’s approval is for raising funds in Indian rupee and/or any other convertible currency by issue of debt instruments, including but not limited to Long Term Bonds, Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds, Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Bonds, said India’s largest bank in a regulatory filing.

The resources will be raised through private placement mode to Indian and/or overseas investors during FY24, subject to the government’s approval wherever required, it added.

SBI had raised funds aggregating about ₹38,850 crore through issuance of infrastructure bonds, Tier-2 bonds and AT-1 bonds in FY23.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit