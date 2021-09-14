Money & Banking

ToneTag completes RBI’s first cohort of voice-based retail payments

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 14, 2021

With this tech, the company hopes to drive financial inclusion across geographies

ToneTag has successfully completed the Reserve Bank of India’s first cohort for voice-based retail payments.

It has executed offline voice-based payments via feature phones and smartphones in areas with inconsistent internet connectivity, with people who are digitally not savvy or find it difficult to use apps for banking or payments, making digital payments a reality for all, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The technology-led payments revolution

With this technology, the company said it hopes to drive financial inclusion across geographies and make digital payments convenient and available for everyone with a mobile phone of any make or model.

72% of payments happen digitally for MSMEs vs 28% cash: Report

“The success of our technology in the cohort will not only bring rural India into the digital payment ecosystem but will also bridge the gap between conventional and futuristic payment options for millions of customers who currently don’t have access to digital payment services,” said Kumar Abhishek, Founder, and CEO, ToneTag.

Published on September 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like