The Board of Directors of Dhanlaxmi Bank has appointed Vardhini Kalyanaraman as Additional Director (Independent Category) on the Board of the Bank with effect from February 23, 2023.

In accordance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Bank shall ensure that the appointment is placed for the approval of the Shareholders at the next general meeting or within a time period of three months from the late of appointment, whichever is earlier, the Bank said in a regulatory filing.

“Kalyanaraman is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Post Graduate in Commerce with an overall work experience of 16 years. Presently, she is a partner of the Chartered accountant firm, M/s Chandran & Raman.

“She also has work experience of 6 years in CRISIL Ltd in the field of Bank Loan Ratings and Equity Research,” the Bank said.