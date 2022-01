The Parliament has begun its Budget Session and on February 1, 2022, Union Finance Minister - Nirmala Sitharaman - would be presenting the Budget for this fiscal year. There has been a lot of buzz about the allocations towards different sectors and the impact of the Budget on the Indian economy in the days ahead. What should the Government emphasise on and what is the need of the hour?

BusinessLine’s Editorial Consultant, Aarati Krishnan, tells us more.