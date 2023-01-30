India has been focusing heavily on the renewable sector.

The country has made two significant commitments at the COP27 summit.

It promised to meet 50 per cent of its energy needs from renewable fuels by 2030. It also intends to transition to a net zero carbon economy by 2070. India’s phased transition commitment is an “important commitment” according to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

In light of this, what can the renewable sector expect from the upcoming budget? Will the budget see an increased focus on Electric Vehicles? Will there be any Production-linked incentives for the sector? Will the Budget focus on green finance?

Gaurav Moda, Partner, Energy Sector Leader from EY India, talks to Nabodita Ganguly about the Renewable sector in India and its expectations from the upcoming Budget.