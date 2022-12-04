Rajesh Jain was one of the original success story in the Indian online space. In the mid -1990’s he launched some of India’s then most popular websites across categories including news, cricket, cooking and other segments. After scaling them, he eventually sold his company IndiaWorld to Satyam Infoway for a substantial $115 million in 1999.

After that, he eventually became an entrepreneur in the intersection between politics and technology space. He helped the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi reach out to people technologically through Niti Digital, IndiaVotes.com to accomplish Mission 272 plus leading to the BJP’s victory in 2014.

However, after a decade of dabbling in that intersection between technology and politics, Jain returned to shepherd the growth of Netcore Cloud, a company he had floated and was largely dormant. Netcore provides AI-powered marketing and analytics solutions to enterprises big and small. Unlike several VC backed Unicorns which are not profitable but command high valuations, Jain describes Netcore as a ‘Proficorn’ - profitable, boot-strapped, with relatively high valuations.

Netcore in its space competes globally with the likes of MailChimp, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft. Can Rajesh Jain do an encore with Netcore? In this podcast, he talks about his nearly three-decade journey.

