The web is an ever changing world and what you learnt yesterday is no longer relevant today. Take videos. Formats keep changing. Just as you learn reels something else will come along.
In this episode of Digital Gadfly, which explores all things digital from the lens of marketers, host Shubho Sengupta speaks to Ankoor Dasguupta, Vice President, Content, Social and Creative, Arm Worldwide to learn how we can keep reinventing our professional digital selves. Ankoor is a digital immigrant driven by passion and he shares valuable tips on becoming a digital ninja.
Read the accompanying article here.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.