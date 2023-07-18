In a tough job market with cut-throat competition, there is an added dimension of struggle for LGBTQIA+ candidates— discrimination based on sexual orientation/gender identity.

The government introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which seeks to remove discrimination. Section 3 (b) of the Act specifies that no person or establishment shall discriminate against a transgender person in relation to employment. But Indian companies still have a lot of work to do.

Despite this act, there are many instances of recruitment-linked discrimination happening against LGBTQIA+ people in India to this day.

In this podcast, TM Amrita talks to Srinivasa Raghavan, who identifies as gay and gender fluid and works as a senior analyst at an MNC, to gain his perspective.

Raghavan discusses their experience in the workplace and the importance of queer inclusivity. They acknowledge that every workplace consists of diverse individuals from various backgrounds, making it challenging to expect complete sensitization on queer issues from everyone.

Raghavan emphasises the importance of sensitising managers and leaders within organisations to create a more inclusive environment. Managers who are aware of the unique challenges faced by queer individuals can mediate and foster understanding between team members, contributing to a more comfortable workspace.

Diversity hiring is seen as highly beneficial, offering a safe and supportive environment for queer individuals. However, Raghavan notes that diversity hiring practices are still limited to certain elite organisations and need to be expanded. They highlight the significance of prioritising hiring more marginalised individuals within the queer community, such as transgender, gender non-conforming, and intersex individuals. Currently, some organisations fulfil diversity hiring requirements merely as a formality, predominantly hiring cisgender candidates.

Regarding company policies, Raghavan appreciates organisations that offer benefits like health insurance and life insurance with the option to nominate a same-sex partner. They also find value in queer support groups within organisations, providing opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and share experiences. Listen in.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit