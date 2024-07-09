Here’s an interesting stock idea:The stock that we have today is Shriram Finance. The price has been on a decline for nearly two weeks. But the scrip is now at a support and also, the long-term trend is bullish. So, the possibility of a rally from here is high. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.

