Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is JK Lakshmi Cement. This stock has been moving up very well over the last couple of days after breaking above the 100-Day Moving Average resistance. There is room for the share price to go further up in the coming days.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.