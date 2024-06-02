Ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results on June 4, there is significant excitement surrounding exit polls, which attempt to accurately predict the outcome.
Various exit polls have forecast different numbers of seats for each political party or formation.
An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after voters cast their ballots. It asks voters which candidate they supported, aiming to determine which party is ahead in the polling. These polls are mostly conducted by private agencies.
