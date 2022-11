The MRTS train service from Velachery to St Thomas Mount is the last leg of the MRTS Phase II extension project. This 5 km stretch train service will connect the existing St Thomas Mount Station with the suburban network of Beach to Tambaram. In this exclusive interview, BG Mallya, General Manager, Southern Railway, talks about the completion of the project.

