Ashok Jhunjhunwala has been appointed as new Chairman of International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) coinciding with its 25th anniversary celebrations.

The Founding Chairman, Prof Raj Reddy, has been a major part of its journey since its inception in 1998. IIIT Hyderabad, founded to foster research and innovation and with teaching and learning, has emerged as a knowledge hub, propelling it into a league of leading international institutes of repute.

According to Prof. P J Narayanan, Director - IIIT-H, 20 PPP IIITs are formed on the lines of the IIIT Hyderabad Model” across the country now.

“It is a great model for the country to fly high. It is a self-supporting model and not government-supported. IIIT Hyderabad has been the guiding model and potent force behind several state and national institutions like T-Hub, Centre of Innovation & Entrepreneurship(CIE), 21st Century Gurukulams, RGUKT, National Institute of Smart Governance(NISG) and others,’‘ he told newspersons here on Friday.

In Data-Driven Research Rankings, IIIT Hyderabad is ranked 1st in India, 30th in Asia and 102 in the world, he added

“Our current focus areas are Signal Processing and Communications, Data Sciences and analytics, Language Technologies, Robotics, Security, Theory and Algorithms, Smart Cities, Cognitive Science, Computational Social Sciences etc. and others,’‘ the Director said.

IIIT-H has done many research projects such as iRASTE, a Road Safety Project in Nagpur and Telangana; India Driving Dataset, Bodhyaan Platform, Biometric-Build deduplication and matching engines for UIDAI, Speech-to-Speech translation mission, bhAShiNi and Live annotation of players in a cricket match with Star Sports, among others.

It has a 6000 strong alumni. “Several of our alumni are faculty at IITs, ETH and INRIA he said. 800 plus alumni worked in Microsoft, 900 in Google and 900 in Amazon. Several have become IAS and IPS officers,’‘ Narayana added.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala and look to his guidance in creating waves in the scientific world and garnering a top slot among global institutions. Simultaneously, we are grateful to Prof Raj Reddy for his unstinted support and contribution to the growth of IIIT-H,’‘ the director said.

