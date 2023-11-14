Seven in ten people with diabetes found out they had the condition only after developing complications, according to a global survey by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF).

In fact, almost all of them had experienced one or more diabetes-related complications during the course of their life with the condition, said the survey, released on the occasion of World Diabetes Day (November 14).

For India, home to the second highest population of diabetes patients, after China, this comes as a note of caution, even though the country may not reflect such an alarming trend, says diabetologist V Mohan. Even as the latest global diabetes numbers are awaited, Mohan told businessline that India is estimated to have about 101 million people with diabetes and about half that number remain undiagnosed. Another 136 million are pre-diabetic, and 6-8 per cent were found to have complications on diagnosis, said Mohan, who is Chairman, Madras Diabetes Research Foundation.

If diabetes is left uncontrolled for long, which is often the case when the disease remains undiagnosed, it gives rise to complications, he said, underscoring the need for early screening.

Different parts of the country show varied levels of diabetes awareness and control, he said, adding that the aim should be to screen and manage diabetes through the ‘ABC and D’ method – involving an under control HbA1c, blood pressure, cholestrol and discipline.

Potentially fatal

The IDF survey was conducted among people living with diabetes across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America to understand the level of awareness and the impact of complications related to the disease.

The report spotlights diabetes-related complications as they are serious and, in some cases, life-threatening even. For instance, it can damage the heart, eyes, kidneys and feet.

The risk of complications can be significantly reduced on early detection, timely treatment and informed self-care, the IDF said.

IDF President Akhtar Hussain observed, “More needs to be done to improve diabetes awareness and provide education to support the early detection and management of complications.”

There are several risk factors that increase the chance of developing Type 2 diabetes, the note said, pointing to family history, weight, age, ethnicity, inactivity, and diabetes during pregnancy.

The IDF survey was done by Arlington Research, an independent market research agency, that surveyed 700 adults living with diabetes around the world, including in Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan, India, China and Nigeria.

