News

Bill to ban e-cigarettes passed by Lok Sabha

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 27, 2019

A bill to ban the production, import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Also read: Cabinet clears e-cigarette ban ordinance

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, seeks to replace an ordinance issued on September 18.

Published on November 27, 2019
tobacco and cigarette (industry)
parliament
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maharashtra politics: What will happen to Narendra Modi's bullet train project?