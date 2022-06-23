BJP behind the revolt in Sena, but Thackeray govt’s fate will be decided in Assembly: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the BJP was behind the split in the Shiv Sena, but the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will be decided on the floor of the Legislative Assembly. Pawar added that the ruling alliance will prove the majority on the floor of the house.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar referred to a viral video where Eknath Shinde is seen saying that the national party has backed him in his move. Reading out the list of national parties, Pawar asked that except for the BJP, which national party would be interested in splitting the Sena.

He added, “The fate of the government will be decided in the Assembly, not in Guwahati (where Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs are camping). The Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) will prove its majority on the floor of the House,” Pawar said.

Answering the question about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s statement that he did not see the BJP’s role in the rebellion within the Sena, Pawar said “Ajit Pawar may have said so, because he does not know BJP leaders from outside Maharashtra. I know them,” Pawar said.

On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s Thursday’s statement that the Sena was ready to quit the MVA if rebels MLAs demand so, Pawar said the statement was made to bring them back to Mumbai.