Zomato-owned quick commerce platform Blinkit said its dark stores that were affected by a strike called by delivery executives had gradually resumed operations in parts of the Delhi-NCR region on Monday. Meanwhile, a group of delivery executives held a meeting with the Labour Commissioner, Gurgaon, to discuss the platform’s new pay-out structure.

A Blinkit spokesperson said, “Almost all our stores across NCR are operational now. We continue to engage with all delivery partners to help them understand the new pay-out structure.”

However, some users in the region continued to face issues as the platform tackled supply-side constraints and a high number of orders.

Blinkit’s delivery executives in the Delhi-NCR region went on a strike on April 12 to protest the new pay-out structure. This impacted operations of Blinkit’s dark stores in the region.

An ICICI Securities report on Zomato released on Monday said, “Given that at least 3-4 days’ sales have already been lost, this implies about 1 per cent loss in revenue from Blinkit and about 0.15 per cent of consolidated revenue for Q1FY24 already.” It added that the change in delivery fee payment structure at Blinkit indicates Zomato’s efforts to cut costs.

On Sunday, the delivery executives’ strike garnered support from organisations such as the CPIML Liberation, Federations of App-based Transport Workers and All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Delhi. The executives said the implementation of the new pay-out structure would reduce their earnings.