Businesses must ensure cyber social distancing, cautions Fortinet

Covid-19 impact: PM must consult with trade unions for workers’ revival package, says labour economist
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
While the lockdown has made ‘work from home’ a possible option for a majority of the workforce, ensuring cyber social distancing has been a concern for most organisations, as all members of the family are invariably connected through the home internet connection.
“While keeping kids engaged in remote learning, families enjoy multi-player games, connecting with friends, social media, streaming music, video and so on. Unprotected devices tend to offer a huge opportunity for cyber criminals. Cyber social distancing is the need of the hour; it’s all about recognising the risk to keep our distance,” says Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice-President – India and SAARC, Fortinet.
Citing a FortiGuard Labs team finding, he said about 600 new phishing campaigns are registered everyday, with attacks ranging from scams related to helping individuals deposit their stimulus cheques, to providing access to medical supplies and help desk support to new teleworkers.
In addition to online scams targeted at adults, some phishing attacks target kids’ computers and gaming systems, luring them to download free games.
Asked if the rushed remote working model was changing the face of security, Maurya observed that organisations were not able to procure enough laptops for every employee, who needed to work remotely. As a result, many teleworkers have started to use their personal device to connect to their corporate network.
“Such devices are generally far less protected by desktop security and endpoint protection solutions, making them far more vulnerable to malware. If the device of a remote worker is compromised, it can become a conduit back into the organisation’s core network, enabling the spread of malware to other remote workers. Since help desks are now remote, devices infected with ransomware or a virus can incapacitate workers for days while devices are mailed in for reimaging.”
FortiGuard Labs has seen a significant rise in viruses — it has documented a 17 per cent increase in viruses in January, a 52 per cent increase in February, and an alarming 131 per cent increase during March compared to the same period last year.
Organisations need to educate remote workers and their families about phishing attacks and keeping off malicious websites, put security counter measures in place, consider a network access control solution to ensure that only authenticated devices have access to the network resource and perform a review of other security tools, Maurya said.
KR Shyam Sundar offers suggestions to prevent potential unrest arising out of the escalating unemployment ...
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...