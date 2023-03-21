The Indian Oil Corp Ltd, in association with businessline, is organising the seventh businessline Campus Connect Lecture at The Business School, University of Jammu, on Friday, March 24.

This is the last of the seven lectures that are to be held.

The seventh lecture, which discusses the topic of Career Management will be held between 12 noon and 2 p.m. The keynote speaker for the event includes Ajoy Shah — Trainer, Coach & Mentor at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Neelu Rohmetra, Professor, The Business School (presently Director, Directorate of Distance and Online Education), University of Jammu, and former Director, IIM Sirmaur (Founding), Himachal Pradesh, will be the chief guest at the event.

The other speakers for the event are Anjani Kumar, Divisional Head, IOCL, Jammu and Vinay Chauhan, Director, The Business School, University of Jammu.

Some 250-odd students are expected to attend the event.