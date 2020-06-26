Call of applications for Her&Now cohort at WE HUB

WE HUB, an incubator for women start-ups, has called for applications for the second cohort of ‘Her&Now’.

The project Her&Now, which is being implemented by GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH), is a seven-month incubation and six-month acceleration programme. It will help about 100 women entrepreneurs from tier 2 and 3 cities set up and scale their enterprises. As many as 30 start-ups were selected for the maiden cohort last year.

The call for applications for the second cohort has begun and will close on July 20. Those interested can submit their applications at WE HUB’s website.

“It is designed to support aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs in the country to establish their enterprises and help them scale. It will include women entrepreneurs from across the socio-economic strata, geographical borders and operational capacities,” Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB, said.

“The project is funded by the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. Her&Now offers customised support to each entrepreneur and her business, providing knowledge on critical business concepts, support from mentors and industry experts, access to markets and finance,” Julia Karst, Project Head of Her&Now, said.