CEO Reading List: December 21, 2019

No consensus

For the first time ever, consensus eluded the GST Council meeting this week as it decided to tax lotteries at 28 per cent. State FMs also urged the government to let the fiscal deficit slip to 4 per cent.

Twist in the tale

In a bid to reduce borrowing costs and flatten out the yield curve, the RBI did its own version of Operation Twist last week, buying Rs 10,000 crore worth of long term g-secs and selling an equal amount of short-term g-secs.

Impeached

Donald Trump became the third US President in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. But the move may be symbolic only, as the Senate is unlikely to vote him out.

Aye to Brexit

UK moved one step closer to Brexit with the British Parliament approving the Boris Johnson deal.

Heating up

Oil prices have been quietly climbing as everyone’s been focussed on trade wars and impeachments.

Pep talk

In a bid to get investments restarted, the PM assured companies and banks that no actions would be taken against genuine decisions.

Tax tinkering

A consumption boost may be coming with government sources hitting at a personal income tax cut.

Going retail

Retail loans will double in the next five years to Rs 96 lakh crore says an ICICI-Crisil study

Passing the baton

Anand Mahindra is handing over the reins of M&M to Pawan Goenka come April 1.

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan