CEO’s Reading List: June 27, 2020

The Hyundai Venue

Missed all the economy and policy news this week because your week was choc-a-bloc with meetings? Catch up with this curated reading list of BL’s stories on these subjects.

Staying home

Migrant workers are finding lucrative jobs on the farm front back home

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/for-migrant-workers-bharat-safer-than-india/article31926814.ece?homepage=true

Miles to go

A detailed analysis of state-wise Covid testing numbers

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/news-analysis/covid-testing-is-india-scoring-enough-to-flatten-the-curve/article31892653.ece

Doubling down

The good news on the farm front continues with an early monsoon improving Kharif coverage

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/agri-business/kharif-sowing-jumps-by-more-than-100-to-316-lakh-hectares/article31926606.ece?homepage=true

No big deal

Indian IT companies may not face a big hit from Trump’s visa move

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/trump-suspension-on-non-immigrant-visas-may-not-hit-indian-it-firms-hard/article31900557.ece

Easing up

SEBI has relaxed pricing norms for preferential equity offers.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/sebi-tweaks-rule-to-give-investors-preferential-boost/article31917459.ece

Deal street

Brookfield is bidding to snap up prime property in BKC

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/brookfield-asset-management-set-to-acquire-jet-airways-bandra-kurla-complex-office-premises/article31929887.ece

Chinese checkers

Air and sea consignments from China are being stopped by Customs officials on “system issues”.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/chennai-customs-stops-clearing-cargo-from-china/article31926862.ece

Soaring freight

Air freight charges have soared on limited capacity.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/soaring-air-freight-charges-pinch-exporters-pockets/article31922459.ece

Extended

The ban on international flights stays on until July 15

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/india-extends-ban-on-international-commercial-flights-till-july-15/article31924971.ece

More seats

But domestic flight capacity is being upped to 45%.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/logistics/capacity-of-domestic-flights-enhanced-to-45/article31926839.ece

Strong sales

Hyundai’s Venue has sold 1 lakh units

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/hyundai-records-over-1-lakh-sales-of-venue-in-a-year/article31922068.ece

