Chennai college’s pest-repellent grain bags win Accenture prize

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The team from Velammal Engineering College, Chennai, bagged the Accenture Innovation Challenge 2021 grand prize for their Agrivery bags, an alternative to plastic bags that safekeeps food grains from rodents and other pests.
Made of corn, rice, starch, glycerol, citric acid and gelatin, the Agrivery bags are infused with the smells of peppermint, tobacco, neem and garlic, which help repel rodents and other pests. The bags are also water-repellent and can be printed on both sides.
The other winners in the competition included teams from National Institute of Technology, Durgapur; Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai; Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, Mumbai; and Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai.
This year saw a record number of submissions — more than 2,800 innovative ideas from over 10,000 students, of whom 40 per cent were women. The winners were chosen based on their knowledge of new technologies and creative thinking, says a release from Accenture.
CareerLabs holds virtual placement drive
“It was inspiring to see this year’s participants apply unique and out-of-the-box thinking... in a way that brings together the best of human creativity and technology,” said Mahesh Zurale, Senior Managing Director and lead of Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India. “It is also promising to see strong participation from women in this year’s challenge as we believe that diversity of perspectives drives innovation. We hope to encourage more women to build fulfilling careers in STEM [science, technology, engineering, and mathematics] through initiatives such as the Accenture Innovation Challenge.”
About 120 multinationals recruit 300 CMR University students
The challenge was open to students from various academic backgrounds, including non-IT disciplines. For the theme ‘Combining technology with human ingenuity for a better world’, the students created solutions that used advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, automation and big data, among others.
The grand prize winners received prizes worth ₹1 lakh each. The winning teams for the categories ‘Innovate for Business’ and ‘Innovate for Society’ received prizes worth ₹75,000 each.
Additionally, eligible participants can enter a fast-track recruitment process conducted by Accenture for its Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI), the release said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...