Covaxin gets approval for emergency use in 12-18 years

Covaxin, the first indigenous vaccine for Covid19 developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, has received government approval for emergency use in children between 12-18 years of age.

Disclosing this in a release on Saturday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said:

"We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in children."

Covaxin is formulated 'uniquely' such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children, it said.

Covaxin has established a "proven" record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants.

"We look forward for Covaxin to provide similar levels of protection for adults and children alike, it added.