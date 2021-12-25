News

Vaccine for kids

Covaxin gets approval for emergency use in 12-18 years

BL Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 25, 2021

We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in children, says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin, the first indigenous vaccine for Covid19 developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, has received government approval for emergency use in children between 12-18 years of age.

Disclosing this in a release on Saturday, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said:

"We have documented excellent safety and immunogenicity data readouts in children."

Covaxin is formulated 'uniquely' such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children, it said.

Covaxin has established a "proven" record for safety and efficacy in adults for the original variant and subsequent variants.

"We look forward for Covaxin to provide similar levels of protection for adults and children alike, it added.

Published on December 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like