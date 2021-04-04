Covid-19-19: PM Modi holds high level meeting review cases, vaccination

In view of resurge in Covid-19 19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high level meeting to review Covid-19 19 situation in the country, according to sources.

New Covid-1919 infection cases crossed the 90,000 mark on Sunday even as the vaccination drive for those above 45-years of age is in full swing.

“PM is taking a high level meeting now to review the Covid-19 related issues and vaccination happening in the country. All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul among others are participating in it,” a source privy to the meeting told BusinessLine.

In the last 24 hours 93,249 new daily Covid-19 cases were registered. 80.96 per cent of these new cases are from eight States- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447, followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373 new cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 6,91,597 comprising 5.54 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 32,688 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Keralaand Punjab cumulatively account for 76.41 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for more than half of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,16,29,289 with the national recovery rate of 93.14 per cent. Total recoveries registered in the last 24 hours were 60,048 while 513 deaths were reported in the same time span. Eight states account for 85.19 per cent of the new deaths with Maharashtra recording the maximum casualties at 277 followed by Punjab with 49 daily deaths.

Meanwhile, India’s vaccination drive has crossed the landmark of 7.5 crore doses administered across the country on Sunday with 7,59,79,651 vaccines given till 7 AM. These include 89,82,974 health care workers or HCWs (1st dose), 53,19,641 HCWs (2nd dose), 96,86,477 front line workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 40,97,510 FLWs (2nd Dose) and 4,70,70,019 (1st Dose) and 8,23,030 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

As on Day-78 of the vaccination drive (April 3, 2021), 27,38,972 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 24,80,031 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,58,941beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.