Covid-19 in India: Daily cases crosses 1.5 lakh mark

India reported the highest daily-Covid 19 cases on Sunday by crossing the 1.5 lakh mark. This is the fifth consecutive day when the country registered the sharpest rise in the pandemic cases, pushing the Sunday tally to 1,52,879 infections till 8:00 am.

India's total cases now stand at 1,33,58,805 of which total recoveries are 1,20,81,443; active cases are at 11,08,087 and the death toll has increased to 1,69,275 with 839 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 crore on Sunday with 10,15,95,147 shots given till 8 am. Total of 35,19,987 vaccine shots were given on Sunday till 8 am.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted that from today ‘Tika Utsav’ will be started and it will run till April 14. The birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule is on April 11 while that of BR Ambedkar is on April 14.

“Between this period, the Government aims to provide maximum inoculation to the people. India needs to remember four things- Each one-vaccinate one; Each one-treat one; each one-save one and forming of a micro containment zone in a bid to help old people, those who are needy and preventing the spread by wearing masks and following other safety protocols. One of ways to fight the corona pandemic is through a micro containment zone for a densely populated country like India,” Modi said.

“We have to lay emphasis on personal hygiene and social hygiene. Our success will depend upon our awareness towards the micro-containment zone and how much we follow Covid-related protocols. We have to move towards optimum utilisation of vaccination capacity during this period. This is one of the ways to enhance the capacity,” Modi said.