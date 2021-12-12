Covid-19: India reports four new Omicron cases

India reported 4 fresh cases of Omicron on Sunday, one each in Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

With this India’s total number of cases positive with the new variant of concern increased to 37. This is the first time when Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh recorded fresh cases of Omicron.

According to reports, Maharashtra's Nagpur Omicron case is a 40-year-old man who had returned from South Africa via Delhi. With this, now Maharashtra has 18 cases.

The first Omicron case detected in Chandigarh is a 20-year old man who had returned from Italy. In Andhra Pradesh, the Omicron case is a man who had returned from Ireland. He is reported to be in Visakhapatnam at present.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, two new suspected cases of Omicron from “At Risk” cases have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, (LNJP) in Delhi, a top source told BusinessLine. Both the travelers have arrived from the UK.

With this the total patients admitted in the LNJP Hospital for the detection of Omicron increased to 33. Currently, there are two positive cases of Omicron in the National Capital.

Besides this, India reported 7,774 Covid cases on Sunday with 306 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.70 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 28 days. The daily positivity rate reported to be 0.65 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 69 days and below 3 per cent for 104 consecutive days.

Further, India conducted 11.89 lakh tests in the previous day aggregating to 65.58 crore tests done so far. In addition, the country administered 17.26 lakh vaccine doses till 7:00 PM on Sunday aggregating to 133 crore inoculations done so far. Also, more than 17.93 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.