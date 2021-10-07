Covid-19: Maharashtra launches Mission Kavach Kundal

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced Mission Kavach Kundal from October 8-14 to carry out 15 lakh vaccinations daily.

He said that the State government has a stock of 75 lakh vials and another 25 lakh will be available. “ If we carry out 15 lakh vaccinations during this drive all the stock will be utilised,” said Tope while speaking to reporters.

He said that the State has a target to vaccinate 9.15 crore people out of which about 6 crore people have taken the first dose of the vaccine. Tope said that 2.5 crore people have taken both doses of vaccine.

“About 65 per cent of the (eligible) population have taken the first dose while 30 per cent has taken the second dose. Our priority will be the first dose to reduce the fear of the third wave. Because of 65 per cent people taking the first dose, the State government has unlocked the State and today we have opened religious places,” said Tope.

He said that the State health machinery will work hard to administer 20-25 lakh vaccines daily.

Union govt target

Tope said that the rising number of vaccination will reduce the intensity of Covid-19 and there will be less requirement of hospital beds and oxygen and vaccination will control the death rate. The State’s move comes against the backdrop of the central government’s target of giving 100 crore doses of vaccine across the country till Dussehra.

Tope said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya spoke to him asking the State to be part of the target of achieving 100 crore vaccination. He added that the government is roping in social, political, and religious leaders to convince communities to go for vaccines.