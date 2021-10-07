Covid-19: Maharashtra launches Mission Kavach Kundal

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday announced Mission Kavach Kundal from October 8-14 to carry out 15 lakh vaccinations daily.
He said that the State government has a stock of 75 lakh vials and another 25 lakh will be available. “ If we carry out 15 lakh vaccinations during this drive all the stock will be utilised,” said Tope while speaking to reporters.
Government maintaining health infrastructure to tackle third wave: CM Thackeray
He said that the State has a target to vaccinate 9.15 crore people out of which about 6 crore people have taken the first dose of the vaccine. Tope said that 2.5 crore people have taken both doses of vaccine.
“About 65 per cent of the (eligible) population have taken the first dose while 30 per cent has taken the second dose. Our priority will be the first dose to reduce the fear of the third wave. Because of 65 per cent people taking the first dose, the State government has unlocked the State and today we have opened religious places,” said Tope.
He said that the State health machinery will work hard to administer 20-25 lakh vaccines daily.
Covid-19: Lockdown in 61 Maharashtra villages
Tope said that the rising number of vaccination will reduce the intensity of Covid-19 and there will be less requirement of hospital beds and oxygen and vaccination will control the death rate. The State’s move comes against the backdrop of the central government’s target of giving 100 crore doses of vaccine across the country till Dussehra.
Tope said that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandviya spoke to him asking the State to be part of the target of achieving 100 crore vaccination. He added that the government is roping in social, political, and religious leaders to convince communities to go for vaccines.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...