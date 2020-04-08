Covid-19: Myths busted

Does eating bakery items spread Covid-19?

No. WHO has not advised against eating bakery items to prevent Covid19

Is consuming lemon and turmeric an effective way to prevent Covid-19?

There is no evidence to prove that Lemon and turmeric is an effective preventive measure against Covid19

Beware and Be Alert of cyber frauds asking you to share OTP to defer bank EMI's.

EMI Deferment does not require OTP sharing.

Order doing rounds on social media claiming that hotels/restaurants will remain closed till 15th October 2020 due to Covid19.

The order is Fake and has not been issued by Ministry of Tourism.

A message is going around on social media claiming that legal action would be taken against admin and group members who post jokes on Covid19 , hence group admin should close the group for 2 days.

This is fake. No such order has been issued by the Government

Source: PIB FACT CHECK