Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 43 crore doses so far

India's vaccination tally has surpassed the 43-crore mark in total.doses administered, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data published at 7 am on July 25, India has administered 43,31,50,864 total doses which includes 34,03,87,695 first doses and 9,27,63,169 second doses.

51,18,210 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 34,54,570 people received their first dose while 16,63,640 received their second.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat are leading in terms of overall vaccination numbers. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 4,43,90,048 total doses administered so far in the State. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,12,01,026 doses and Gujarat with 3,13,17,090 doses.

In terms of first doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses so far among all States, totalling 3,71,80,784, followed by Maharashtra at 3,13,56,929 doses and Gujarat at the third place with 2,39,53,542 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra is leading, nearing the one crore mark with 98,44,097 doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 81,94,575 doses and Gujarat with 73,63,548 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 408212, down by 765. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 39972 to 30543138. 535 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 420551.