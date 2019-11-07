Cyclone Bulbul: PMO holds preparedness meeting

To review the preparedness to deal with the situation in view of cyclone storm ‘Bulbul,' Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra held a high-level meeting today with the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The meeting reviewed the situation arising due to movement of Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ in the last few hours. Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave the detailed forecast on cyclone Bulbul - its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. He informed that coastal Odisha is likely to witness wind speed of 70-80 kilometers per hour (kmph) gusting up to 90 kmph on November 8 accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain. Similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on November 9. Further sea conditions will be very rough and it was advised that fishing operations be completely suspended.

State Chief Secretaries informed of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on 24x7 basis. Further all fishermen have been advised to not venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back.

DG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment. Indian Coast Guard is also on alert advising fishermen and merchant ships not to venture in the sea.

Mishra advised them to take all possible measures to ensure that there is no human casualty and loss to property is minimised. He also assured the States of all the necessary central assistance required in the developing situations.

The meeting was attended by Mishra, Secretaries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting; Member, NDMA, Directors General of India Meteorological Department and NDRF; and senior officers from PMO, Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence and Chief Secretaries and representatives from West Bengal, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands joined the meeting through video conference.